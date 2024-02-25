Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Receives $16.60 Average PT from Analysts

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.60.

PK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PK

Institutional Trading of Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 2.1 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 54.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,358,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010,239 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $31,745,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $24,904,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 107.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,517,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,479,000 after buying an additional 1,824,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,529,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,904,000 after buying an additional 1,728,921 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PK stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.89, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day moving average of $14.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $17.37.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,377.78%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.