Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Receives $16.60 Average PT from Analysts

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.60.
PK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.
Institutional Trading of Park Hotels & Resorts
Park Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of PK stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.89, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day moving average of $14.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $17.37.
Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,377.78%.
Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Park Hotels & Resorts
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.