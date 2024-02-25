Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 196 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,179 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Tacita Capital Inc grew its position in The Cigna Group by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 305 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in The Cigna Group by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,884 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after buying an additional 10,312 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CI. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total transaction of $12,760,149.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,321 shares in the company, valued at $110,394,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,105 shares of company stock valued at $17,475,982. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

CI stock opened at $344.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $313.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.13. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $345.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

