Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Boosts Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 54.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,787 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $1,425,416,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 29.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,487,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,919,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194,441 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $389,723,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.1 %

CVS Health stock opened at $77.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $86.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.17. The firm has a market cap of $97.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.50.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

