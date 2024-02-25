Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Boosts Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IBM opened at $185.72 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $196.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.52 and a 200-day moving average of $156.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $169.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.67%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Evercore raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.92.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

