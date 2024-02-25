Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Boosts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 48.9% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $376,258. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $95.62 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.09.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.43.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

