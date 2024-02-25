Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 62 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Linde were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 501,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,777,000 after purchasing an additional 30,563 shares during the last quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP now owns 19,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 460,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,394,000 after purchasing an additional 29,664 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.60.

Linde Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Linde stock opened at $447.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.92. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $322.61 and a 52-week high of $448.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $413.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $396.65.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

