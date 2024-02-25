Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Cuts Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 73.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 75.0% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on C. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Societe Generale cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.03.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $55.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.38. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $57.95. The firm has a market cap of $107.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

