Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Grows Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 953 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Intuit were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,298,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,176,768,000 after acquiring an additional 198,646 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,636,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,879,982,000 after purchasing an additional 266,803 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,428,078,000 after purchasing an additional 131,586 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,752 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,212,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,641,533,000 after purchasing an additional 160,229 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Barclays increased their price target on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $633.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,943,955.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,943,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTU opened at $659.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $384.05 and a 1-year high of $668.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $629.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $565.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

