Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $559,000 Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Linde were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LIN. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 12.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 2.3% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 3.4% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 1.8% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.60.

Linde Stock Up 0.1 %

Linde stock opened at $447.56 on Friday. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $322.61 and a twelve month high of $448.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $413.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $396.65. The company has a market capitalization of $217.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.