Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Lowers Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.37.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $73.98 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.72. The firm has a market cap of $100.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.83%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

