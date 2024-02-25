Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Raises Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,079,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,939,078,000 after purchasing an additional 753,256 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,982,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,428,954,000 after acquiring an additional 146,701 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,275,277,000 after acquiring an additional 241,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,849,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,658,924,000 after acquiring an additional 232,080 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,351,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,525,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,199 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $200.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $210.87. The stock has a market cap of $130.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Honeywell International

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.