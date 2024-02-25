Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Raises Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 32.8% during the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 55.4% during the third quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP now owns 16,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 7.5% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $1,731,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at $839,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,073 shares of company stock worth $7,485,405 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNPS opened at $575.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $533.05 and its 200-day moving average is $500.89. The stock has a market cap of $87.49 billion, a PE ratio of 63.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $350.58 and a twelve month high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.60.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

