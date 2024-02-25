Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Raises Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $928.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $821.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $717.92. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $467.02 and a one year high of $955.99. The stock has a market cap of $121.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.94%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $793.27.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $63,280,668. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $63,280,668. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,023 shares of company stock worth $18,226,562 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

