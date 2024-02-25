Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Reduces Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 196,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,913,000 after buying an additional 15,609 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 7,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 57,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,354,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 18,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $11,166,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 232,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,730,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 18,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $11,166,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 232,884 shares in the company, valued at $139,730,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total value of $150,114.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,323.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,423 shares of company stock worth $103,012,799. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MPWR opened at $721.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $641.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $548.69. The company has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 82.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.22. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $383.19 and a 52 week high of $761.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 45.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.30.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

