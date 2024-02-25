Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Reduces Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in RTX were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 2.2% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of RTX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its position in shares of RTX by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its holdings in RTX by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America raised shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

In other RTX news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,769.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,680 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,681 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RTX opened at $90.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $119.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $104.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.36%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

