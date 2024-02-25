Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 978 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in RTX were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in RTX by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 140,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,077,000 after purchasing an additional 28,910 shares in the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth approximately $14,186,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 3.5% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of RTX by 4.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,459,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares during the period. Finally, SCP Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth approximately $7,557,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $90.01 on Friday. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $104.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.60 and its 200 day moving average is $82.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $119.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,680 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,681. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

