Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.29.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PATK shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.87, for a total transaction of $364,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,271.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Patrick Industries news, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.87, for a total transaction of $364,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,271.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,275,131. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,290 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,642. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries stock opened at $114.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.04 and its 200-day moving average is $87.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.38. Patrick Industries has a 1 year low of $63.57 and a 1 year high of $115.21. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.71.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $781.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 33.79%.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

