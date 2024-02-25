Pax Dollar (USDP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.66 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 25th. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $215.25 million and approximately $3.66 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00005271 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000041 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 215,345,761 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

