PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,742,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 22,300 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.16% of PayPal worth $101,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 120,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,069,000 after acquiring an additional 20,553 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in PayPal by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in PayPal by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 20,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 81,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $59.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $63.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $79.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. DZ Bank downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.63.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

