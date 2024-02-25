PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. Buys 1,317 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 3.4% of PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCHD opened at $77.89 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $78.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.