PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MKT Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $82.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.99. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The stock has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

