PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,292 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 5,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $886,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP opened at $106.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.96 and a 200-day moving average of $105.36. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

