Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:MD)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) – William Blair dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a report released on Tuesday, February 20th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Pediatrix Medical Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Pediatrix Medical Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Get Pediatrix Medical Group alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Up 2.4 %

MD stock opened at $8.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.41 million, a P/E ratio of -12.04, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.90. Pediatrix Medical Group has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $496.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.30 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. Pediatrix Medical Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

Insider Activity at Pediatrix Medical Group

In related news, CEO James D. Swift sold 5,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $55,219.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pediatrix Medical Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 219,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Equita Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 115.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 81,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 43,591 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 353.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 61,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 48,288 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pediatrix Medical Group

(Get Free Report)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.