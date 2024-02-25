Pegasus Partners Ltd. Buys New Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 248 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at about $324,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 3.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 423.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 12.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 317 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,144.39, for a total value of $362,771.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,851,266.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total transaction of $10,079,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,081,302.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 317 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,144.39, for a total transaction of $362,771.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,851,266.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,778 shares of company stock worth $24,786,426 in the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FICO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,187.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

FICO stock opened at $1,282.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.68, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.24. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $650.00 and a one year high of $1,336.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,222.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,039.11.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $382.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.55 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%. Research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.