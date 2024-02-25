Pegasus Partners Ltd. Has $216,000 Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,063 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Salesforce by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,644,718,000 after purchasing an additional 143,962 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Salesforce by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,227 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Salesforce by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Salesforce by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,306,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,388,507,000 after purchasing an additional 865,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Salesforce by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,195,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,270,144,000 after purchasing an additional 121,436 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE CRM opened at $292.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.65 and a 1-year high of $298.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $275.45 and a 200-day moving average of $237.33. The company has a market cap of $283.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.33, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 14,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.50, for a total value of $4,246,222.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,403,322 shares of company stock valued at $376,292,679 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $293.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.86.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

