Pegasus Partners Ltd. Purchases New Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,278 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.2% during the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.7% during the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.9% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 9,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.65.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $146.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.19. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.05 and a 52 week high of $157.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

In other news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,759. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,015,326 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

