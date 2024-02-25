Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires 1,135 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 113,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,617,000 after buying an additional 28,921 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 13,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.1% in the third quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the third quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 56.2% during the third quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $161.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.56 and its 200-day moving average is $157.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $144.95 and a fifty-two week high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 37.27%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 34.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on JNJ. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.14.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

