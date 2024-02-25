Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $223,000 Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMG. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total transaction of $2,506,295.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,144,367.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total value of $1,956,382.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,221,776.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total value of $2,506,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,144,367.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,837 shares of company stock worth $14,012,071 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMG. BTIG Research increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,650.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,469.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG stock opened at $2,646.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,395.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,127.58. The company has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,470.05 and a 52-week high of $2,725.83.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The company offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

