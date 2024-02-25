Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $239,000 Stock Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,024,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,476,000 after purchasing an additional 535,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,392,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 250.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 689,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,274,000 after buying an additional 492,905 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,176,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,052,000 after buying an additional 388,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Power Integrations by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,996,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $662,388,000 after buying an additional 299,127 shares during the last quarter.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 47,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $3,679,947.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,786,792.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $578,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 47,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $3,679,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,786,792.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,491 shares of company stock valued at $7,381,052 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Trading Down 2.6 %

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

POWI opened at $70.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.63 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.82. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.90 and a 12-month high of $99.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POWI has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Power Integrations

About Power Integrations

(Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.