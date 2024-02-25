Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $263,000 Stake in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC decreased its position in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned 0.27% of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MILN. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 271.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF in the third quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 85.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MILN stock opened at $37.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.98. Global X Millennial Consumer ETF has a 1 year low of $27.43 and a 1 year high of $37.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.47 million, a P/E ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Global X Millennial Consumer ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.00.

The Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (MILN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Millennials Thematic index. The fund tracks an index composed of US-listed companies that derive a significant source of their revenue from spending categories determined to be associated with millennials – people born between 1980 and 2000.

