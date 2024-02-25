Personal CFO Solutions LLC Invests $91,000 in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCS. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Barclays by 147.5% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,121,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,526,000 after buying an additional 1,264,134 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in Barclays during the third quarter worth approximately $2,063,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Barclays by 19.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,972,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960,114 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 179,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 87,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BCS stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $8.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.43. The stock has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63.

Barclays Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2671 per share. This represents a yield of 4.6%. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is 18.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Barclays

About Barclays

(Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.