Personal CFO Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in URTH. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 128.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 650.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 36.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,780,000 after buying an additional 19,443 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Performance

Shares of URTH opened at $140.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI World ETF has a twelve month low of $109.48 and a twelve month high of $140.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.32.

iShares MSCI World ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

