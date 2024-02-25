Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 741 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 39.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDW. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 87.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in CDW by 61.1% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in CDW during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,758,545.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDW Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CDW stock opened at $247.11 on Friday. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.66 and a fifty-two week high of $248.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.60.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 73.93% and a net margin of 5.17%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CDW. Barclays upped their price objective on CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.60.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

