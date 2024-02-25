Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL) Shares Down 1.3%

Petershill Partners PLC (LON:PHLL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 169 ($2.13) and last traded at GBX 170.40 ($2.15). 142,545 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 913,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 172.60 ($2.17).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 213 ($2.68) target price on shares of Petershill Partners in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.52) price objective on shares of Petershill Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Petershill Partners Stock Down 1.3 %

Petershill Partners Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 6.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17,040.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 167.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 159.51.

Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

