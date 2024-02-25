Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.02.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEY. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$15.00 target price on Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.
PEY stock opened at C$13.92 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1-year low of C$10.38 and a 1-year high of C$15.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$12.87 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.02. The firm has a market cap of C$2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.84.
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.
