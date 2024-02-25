PGIM Custom Harvest LLC Acquires 296 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,335,886,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,101,052,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,076,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,805,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,979 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $510.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $486.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $458.63. The stock has a market cap of $394.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $382.37 and a 12 month high of $512.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

