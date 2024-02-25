PGIM Custom Harvest LLC Has $210,000 Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $115.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.66. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $115.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

