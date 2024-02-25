Piper Sandler Raises OLO (NYSE:OLO) Price Target to $8.00

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

OLO has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of OLO from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair cut shares of OLO from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OLO currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.10.

Shares of NYSE:OLO opened at $5.98 on Thursday. OLO has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $8.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.67.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.91 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 25.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OLO will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Diego Panama sold 13,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $76,833.54. Following the sale, the executive now owns 581,869 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,202.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other OLO news, CRO Diego Panama sold 13,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $76,833.54. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 581,869 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,202.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $48,193.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,340.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,977 shares of company stock worth $219,523. Insiders own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OLO during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OLO during the third quarter valued at $32,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of OLO by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OLO during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of OLO by 485.3% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

About OLO

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

