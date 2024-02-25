PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Receives $99.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PJT. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (down from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on PJT Partners from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on PJT Partners from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

PJT opened at $104.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.34. PJT Partners has a 12 month low of $59.61 and a 12 month high of $105.04.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $328.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.26 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 32.47%.

In other PJT Partners news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $897,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,487,868.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total value of $466,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,636.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $897,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,487,868.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 24,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 11,589 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in PJT Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $8,676,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in PJT Partners by 207.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 7,749 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in PJT Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in PJT Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $640,000. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

