Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNYW) Shares Down 9.9%

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNYW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 9.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 74,921 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 92,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.34.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 216,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 18,940 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter worth $291,000.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

