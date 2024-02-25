PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PSMT. TheStreet upgraded PriceSmart from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PriceSmart in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PSMT

PriceSmart Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PSMT opened at $82.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.25. PriceSmart has a fifty-two week low of $61.82 and a fifty-two week high of $83.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.39.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PriceSmart will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

PriceSmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. PriceSmart’s payout ratio is 31.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 50.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in PriceSmart in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 80.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 30,300.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

About PriceSmart

(Get Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.