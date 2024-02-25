Primecap Management Co. CA Cuts Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,037,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,640 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $106,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FORM. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 77.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 9,836 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 8.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 4.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 2.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 11.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FormFactor

In related news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,978.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 8,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $318,459.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,228.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,978.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $41.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.52. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $45.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 1.17.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. FormFactor had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $168.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FORM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Featured Articles

