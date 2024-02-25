Primecap Management Co. CA Has $200.82 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 668,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 215,700 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $200,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Meta Platforms by 9.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,639 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 27,548 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META opened at $484.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $400.90 and a 200-day moving average of $343.02. The company has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $167.66 and a one year high of $494.36.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on META

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.08, for a total transaction of $45,253,105.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.08, for a total value of $45,253,105.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.88, for a total value of $274,879.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,966,610.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,047,764 shares of company stock worth $414,647,143. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.