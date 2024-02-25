Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 1,300 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 877,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.30% of Marriott International worth $172,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAR. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 16.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,634,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,219,000 after buying an additional 1,194,665 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,969,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,982,000 after buying an additional 74,821 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after buying an additional 1,659,637 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,734,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,529,000 after buying an additional 48,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,461,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,862,000 after buying an additional 12,901 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 47,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.71, for a total transaction of $11,433,825.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,937.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 1,404 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total value of $340,989.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,248.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 47,109 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.71, for a total value of $11,433,825.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,937.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,976 shares of company stock valued at $28,674,822 in the last 90 days. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $251.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.14. The company has a market cap of $72.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.64. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.56 and a fifty-two week high of $252.17.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.41%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marriott International from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.79.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

