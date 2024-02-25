Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 7,400 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,269,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $69,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 16.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $4,628,977.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,251,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,704,959.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,986 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,217. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $64.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.96. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $81.32. The firm has a market cap of $114.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.92.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

