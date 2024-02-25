Primecap Management Co. CA Trims Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,900 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $62,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.0% during the third quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the third quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Argus lifted their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total value of $2,253,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,278,107.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total value of $2,253,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,278,107.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,403,322 shares of company stock valued at $376,292,679 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.3 %

Salesforce stock opened at $292.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $275.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.33. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.65 and a 52 week high of $298.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

