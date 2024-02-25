Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,197 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 58,896 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of Primoris Services worth $6,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Primoris Services news, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $120,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Primoris Services stock opened at $39.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.16. Primoris Services Co. has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $40.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.91.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

