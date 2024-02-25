Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,341 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,382 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $374,413,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,148,963 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $801,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,027,057 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,098,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,923,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,022 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 69.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,368,034 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $295,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,343,662 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $738,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,309 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.43.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.5 %

CTSH opened at $79.82 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $56.45 and a 12 month high of $80.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.51.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

