Profund Advisors LLC Buys 11,124 Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 40.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,124 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GFS. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the second quarter worth $26,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the second quarter valued at $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 442.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 79.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on GFS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.92.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Performance

GFS opened at $53.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.71. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.12 and a twelve month high of $72.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 10.16%. GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Profile

(Free Report)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.