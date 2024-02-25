Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,837 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 300.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $34.94 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $37.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.69 and a 200-day moving average of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 68.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Further Reading

